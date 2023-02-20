The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

