BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.40 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

