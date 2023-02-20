Energi Market Cap Hits $13.07 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $268,177.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00084131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,735,199 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.