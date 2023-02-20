BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,269 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $133.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

