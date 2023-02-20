Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.91.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $296.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

