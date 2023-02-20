Function X (FX) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $86.79 million and $1.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00424175 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.89 or 0.28098152 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
