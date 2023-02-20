Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $17.35 million and $8.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00230268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00105795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00057034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00057415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

