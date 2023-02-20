Maker Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.24 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Maker has a market cap of $751.13 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $768.32 or 0.03089129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00424175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.89 or 0.28098152 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.