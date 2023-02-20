Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 94,096 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,096 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.08 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

