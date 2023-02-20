Radix Price Reaches $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Radix has a market capitalization of $249.33 million and $534,051.75 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00424175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.89 or 0.28098152 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,076,080,330 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.