Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Entegris worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.