Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Hits $584.12 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and approximately $584.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00392273 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013395 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017264 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
