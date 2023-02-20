Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Po.et (POE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $86,029.22 and approximately $0.15 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00426185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,007.57 or 0.28231286 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

