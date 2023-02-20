HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $404.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.59.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
