Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

APTV stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

