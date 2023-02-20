Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

