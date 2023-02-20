Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %

TWLO opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.