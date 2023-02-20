Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.