Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Twilio worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

