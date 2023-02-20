PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

PDD Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.