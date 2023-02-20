JOE One Day Volume Reaches $12.11 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $96.43 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00426185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,007.57 or 0.28231286 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,583,139 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model."

