Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $131.83 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Render Token has a total market cap of $435.33 million and approximately $131.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

