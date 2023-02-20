Keep Network Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $185.60 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00426185 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,007.57 or 0.28231286 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
