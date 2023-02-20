Sapphire Price Up 14.5% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and $22,811.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.50 or 0.06891060 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00058164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.