Request Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $119.99 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00216653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,894.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12166359 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $15,603,600.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.