Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

