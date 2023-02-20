DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

