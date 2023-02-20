Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 493 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $213.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.