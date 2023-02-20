Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,949 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

