Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 22,540 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $170.35.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

