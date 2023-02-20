Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,729 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trade Desk

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.