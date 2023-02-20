Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,555 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UHAL opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.16 per share, with a total value of $18,981,486.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

