Kusama Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $45.02 or 0.00180862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $387.12 million and approximately $66.53 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00426185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,007.57 or 0.28231286 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

