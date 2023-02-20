Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raymond James by 14.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Raymond James by 177.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.