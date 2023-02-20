Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388,125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

