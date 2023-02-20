Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CGI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 1,929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CGI by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CGI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,238,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,896,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

CGI stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.