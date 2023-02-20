Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,924 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $105.00 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

