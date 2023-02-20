Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.7% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

