Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,461 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

