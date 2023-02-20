Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $189.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

