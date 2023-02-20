Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.31% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSW opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $2,532,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

