Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,942 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

