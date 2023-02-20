Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.49 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 390,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $95,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
