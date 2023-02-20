Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $4.49 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 390,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $95,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.