Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

