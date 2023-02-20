Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.