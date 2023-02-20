Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 975 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $110.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

