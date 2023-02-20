Sigma Planning Corp Has $658,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

