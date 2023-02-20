Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

