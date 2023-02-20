Credit Suisse AG Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $149.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

