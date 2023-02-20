ING Groep NV Sells 4,899 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

